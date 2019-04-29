News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in May

Apr 29, 2019

4:44 PM EDT

0 comments

DAZN

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This March, highlights include full coverage of the NFL Combine, the latest installment of ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, all of the games from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as well as the launch of the new MLS season and Series A, La Liga and Ligue 1 matchups.

Below is a list of all the content hitting the platform in May:

May 1st

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool

May 2

UEFA Europa League – Semifinals
Arsenal vs. Valencia
Frankfurt vs. Chelsea

May 4

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs
Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino
La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona

May 5

Serie A: Lazio vs. Atalanta
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

May 7

UEFA Champions League – Semifinals
Liverpool vs. Barcelona

May 8

UEFA Champions League – Semifinals
Ajax vs. Tottenham Spurs

May 9

UEFA Europa League – Semifinals
Valencia vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Frankfurt

May 11

Bellator 221 (MMA): Michael Chandler vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Douglas Lima
Serie A: Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
EFL Championships

May 12

Serie A: Roma vs. Juventus
La Liga
Atletico vs. Sevilla
Barcelona vs. Getafe
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
Ligue 1: Marseille vs. Lyon

May 14

EFL Championships

May 15

EFL Championships

May 19

La Liga
Eibar vs. Barcelona
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
Serie A
Juventus vs. Atalanta
Napoli vs. Inter Milan

May 25

Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Carlos Takam
Rugby Union – Final: TBC vs. TBC
Copa del Rey – Final: Barcelona vs. Valencia

May 26

Serie A: Sampdoria vs. Juventus

May 27

EFL Championship: TBC vs. TBC

May 29

UEFA Europa League – Final: TBC vs. TBC

Related Articles

News

Apr 3, 2019

9:33 AM EDT

DAZN Canada signs exclusive agreement to stream all 380 Premier League matches

News

Mar 1, 2019

6:58 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in March

News

Apr 1, 2019

1:36 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in April

Comments