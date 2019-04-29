Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in May

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
Below is a list of all the content hitting the platform in May:
May 1st
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool
May 2
UEFA Europa League – Semifinals
Arsenal vs. Valencia
Frankfurt vs. Chelsea
May 4
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs
Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino
La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona
May 5
Serie A: Lazio vs. Atalanta
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
May 7
UEFA Champions League – Semifinals
Liverpool vs. Barcelona
May 8
UEFA Champions League – Semifinals
Ajax vs. Tottenham Spurs
May 9
UEFA Europa League – Semifinals
Valencia vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Frankfurt
May 11
Bellator 221 (MMA): Michael Chandler vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Douglas Lima
Serie A: Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
EFL Championships
May 12
Serie A: Roma vs. Juventus
La Liga
Atletico vs. Sevilla
Barcelona vs. Getafe
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
Ligue 1: Marseille vs. Lyon
May 14
EFL Championships
May 15
EFL Championships
May 19
La Liga
Eibar vs. Barcelona
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
Serie A
Juventus vs. Atalanta
Napoli vs. Inter Milan
May 25
Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Carlos Takam
Rugby Union – Final: TBC vs. TBC
Copa del Rey – Final: Barcelona vs. Valencia
May 26
Serie A: Sampdoria vs. Juventus
May 27
EFL Championship: TBC vs. TBC
May 29
UEFA Europa League – Final: TBC vs. TBC
