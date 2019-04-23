The City of Stratford in Ontario is still trying to get access to a number of city services, including email systems and online forums after a cyber-attack hit earlier this week.
According to CTV News, the city that is located an hour west of Kitchener, Ontario was hit with a ransomware attack on Sunday night and was dealing with the aftermath on Monday.
CTV reported that no personal information of the public was accessed and that the police are involved in the investigation.
It’s been more than 48 hours now though and the city still doesn’t have access to certain services, the article notes.
The city staff has indicated that they are “processing routine transactions manually where they can.”
Source: CTV News
Comments