OnePlus 7 to launch on May 14: report

OnePlus will launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7, on May 14th, 2019, according to leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Agarwal shared the tidbit of speculation in a tweet he sent out on Sunday morning. “I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on “14th May” 2019!” he wrote. “Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus’ Flagship killer to be revealed!”
Okay, so I'm gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on "14th May" 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus' Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019
Sunday’s tweet follows an earlier one in which Agarwal said OnePlus would launch its next phone in May. As I said then, based on the fact the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5 launched during the same general time frame, it’s a good bet we’ll see the OP7 launch sometime in May.
According to another recent leak, OnePlus will market the OnePlus 7 using the phrase “Go Beyond Speed.” It also appears the company does plan to release a Pro model OnePlus 7.
Source: Twitter
