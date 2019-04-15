News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 7 to launch on May 14: report

Mark your calendars

Apr 15, 2019

8:49 AM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

OnePlus will launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7, on May 14th, 2019, according to leaker Ishan Agarwal.

Agarwal shared the tidbit of speculation in a tweet he sent out on Sunday morning. “I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on “14th May” 2019!” he wrote. “Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus’ Flagship killer to be revealed!”

Sunday’s tweet follows an earlier one in which Agarwal said OnePlus would launch its next phone in May. As I said then, based on the fact the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5 launched during the same general time frame, it’s a good bet we’ll see the OP7 launch sometime in May.

According to another recent leak, OnePlus will market the OnePlus 7 using the phrase “Go Beyond Speed.” It also appears the company does plan to release a Pro model OnePlus 7.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

Resources

Mar 4, 2019

6:58 AM EDT

OnePlus shares tips on taking professional headshots with your phone

News

Mar 29, 2019

11:40 AM EDT

OnePlus teases a car

News

Mar 27, 2019

2:11 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 to launch in May, feature ‘faster’ pop-up selfie camera: report

News

Mar 9, 2019

10:05 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 7, Huawei P30 Pro and foldable Motorola phone leaks from last week

Comments