OnePlus 7 Pro to feature QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate: report

New details about the OnePlus 7 Pro have made their way online courtesy of teen tech leaker sensation Ishan Agarwal.
In information provided to Android Central, Agarwal claims the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a QHD+ display panel with 90Hz refresh rate. If you haven’t been following OnePlus, this is a significant upgrade to the display capabilities of a OnePlus smartphone. Since OnePlus first launched the OnePlus One, the company’s phones have featured 1080p panels. What’s more, the addition of a 90Hz display is notable because, except for the Razer Phone, there aren’t any Android phones that offer this type of functionality.
Exclusive for @AndroidCentral! Some details about the OnePlus 7 Pro:
-Quad HD+ Super AMOLED “90hz” Display
-USB 3.1
-WARP Charge at 30W, 4000mAH Battery
-Dual Speakers
-Triple Camera Setup (Wide Angle and Telephoto)
More at:https://t.co/MGRIRUzeo5#OnePlus7Pro #OnePlus7
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JlA0FyiYQJ
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 17, 2019
The combination of a 90Hz display and OnePlus’ emphasis on lightweight software is likely to make the OnePlus 7 Pro one of the most responsive phones released this year.
Elsewhere, the OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly feature a higher capacity 4,000mAh battery, dual speakers, USB 3.1 connectivity and three cameras.
Per Agarwal again, it’s rumoured OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 7 on May 14th.
Based on what we know of the OnePlus 7 Pro so far, how do you think it’s shaping up? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: Twitter, Android Central
Comments