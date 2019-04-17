News
OnePlus 7 Pro to feature QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate: report

Apr 17, 2019

10:04 AM EDT

New details about the OnePlus 7 Pro have made their way online courtesy of teen tech leaker sensation Ishan Agarwal.

In information provided to Android Central, Agarwal claims the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a QHD+ display panel with 90Hz refresh rate. If you haven’t been following OnePlus, this is a significant upgrade to the display capabilities of a OnePlus smartphone. Since OnePlus first launched the OnePlus One, the company’s phones have featured 1080p panels. What’s more, the addition of a 90Hz display is notable because, except for the Razer Phone, there aren’t any Android phones that offer this type of functionality.

The combination of a 90Hz display and OnePlus’ emphasis on lightweight software is likely to make the OnePlus 7 Pro one of the most responsive phones released this year.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly feature a higher capacity 4,000mAh battery, dual speakers, USB 3.1 connectivity and three cameras.

Per Agarwal again, it’s rumoured OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 7 on May 14th.

Based on what we know of the OnePlus 7 Pro so far, how do you think it’s shaping up? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Twitter, Android Central

