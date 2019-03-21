Here’s what’s coming to Bell Media’s Crave in April 2019

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April. This month features hit shows like Game of Thrones season 8 and Doom Patrol as well as the movie Crazy Rich Asians.
April 1st
- I Am Richard Pryor at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT
- Nurse Jackie: season 1-7
- Beeba Boys
- Away From Her
April 2nd
- Chien de Garde
- The Red Violin
April 3rd
- Marion Bridge
- Cosmopolis
April 4
- The Culture High
- Picture Day
- Born In East LA
- The Chi
- Zombie At 17
April 5th
- Power: season 5
- Magic City: season 1-2
- I Love You, America: season 1-2
- Other Half
- Unless Roger Waters: The Wall
- 50 to 1
- Ride with the Devil
- The Skeleton Twin
- The Interview
- Nightcap: season 1-2
- Buffalo ’66
- American Psycho
- Dirty Dancing
- Punisher: War Zone
- Tree Lounge
- Beautiful Boy
- Pop Life: season 1-3
- Engraved on a Nation
- Delilah and Julius: season 1-2
- Doom Patrol: season 1, episodes 1 & 2 (and new episodes stream every Friday)
- Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger than these Bars
- Nathan For You
- King in the Wilderness
April 6th
- Native Son at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
April 11th
- Mean Queen
April 12th
- Potatoes & Dragons: season 1-2
- Andre the Giant
- Paterno
- The Long Dumb Road
- Blackkklansman
- Wildfire: season 1-4
- Manhattan: season 1-2
- The Unborn
- Crash
- The Good Shepherd
- Magic in the Moonlight
- Search Party
- The Green Hornet
- Monster’s Ball
- Bad Lieutenant
- War
- The Winning Season
- Eulogy
- Where To I Do?
- Dog Tales Rescue
April 13th
- The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousin at 8pm ET/5pm PT
April 14th
- You Me Her: season 4 at 11pm ET/8pm PT
- Game of Thrones: season 8 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT
April 18th
- Henchmen
April 19th
- Show Dogs
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Son of Bigfoot
- Dimension 404: season 1
- Jerry Maguire
- The Thing 1982
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Rio
- Rio 2
- Bring It On
- Rock the Kasbah
- Reservoir Dogs
- Fierce People
- Suicide Kings
- Swimming With Kings
- High Tension
- Wonderland
- Confidence
- Fireman Sam: season 8
- The Hilarious House of Frightenstein: season 1
- F*CK That’s Delicious 420 Speak
- Rellik
- I am Evidence
April 20th
- Bosch: season 5
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch *Crave Original Documentary* at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT
April 22nd
- Sharkwater Extinction at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT
- Gentleman Jack: season 1 at 10pm ET /7pm PT
April 25th
- Prodigals
- Beyond the Black Rainbow
April 26th
- At First Light
- Venom
- Homefront
- Houdini: season 1
- Let Me In
- Irrational Man
- Ocean’s 13
- Requiem for a Dream
- The Expendables
- Eve’s Bayou
- The Final Cut
- Frailty
- W.
- Magi-Nation: seasons 1-2
April 27th
- 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Last Chance Programming:
- Eric Clapton: Planes, Trains & Eric (April 7th)
- 3 Generations (April 11th)
- John Wick 2 (April 11th)
- The Sun at Midnight (April 14th)
- Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to off the Wall (April 16th)
- Vegas Rat Rods (April 16th)
- The Up in Smoke Tour (April 19th)
- Gifted (April 19th)
- Rough Night (April 19th)
- Mune: Guardian of the Moon (April 25th)
- Wonder Woman (April 28th)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (April 30th)
- A Murderer Upstairs (April 30th)
- My Cousin Rahel (April 30th)
- Takedown: The DNA Of GSP
- The American (April 30th)
- The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (April 30th)
- Brothers (April 30th)
- Brazil (April 30th)
- Bullit (April 30th)
- Cool Hand Luke (April 30th)
- The Deer Hunter (April 30th)
- The Devil’s Own (April 30th)
- The Dirty Dozen (April 30th)
- The English Patient (April 30th)
- Evan Almighty (April 30th)
- Executive Decision (April 30th)
- Falling Down (April 30th)
- Groundhog Day (April 30th)
- How the West Was Won (April 30th)
- Intolerable Cruelty (April 30th)
- Lola (April 30th)
- London Boulevard (April 30th)
- Midnight Cowboy (April 30th)
- Money Train (April 30th)
- Music and Lyrics (April 30th)
- Obsessed (April 30th)
- The Pledge (April 30th)
- Righteous Kill (April 30th)
- Running on Empty (April 30th)
- Saving Silverman (April 30th)
- Seems Like Old Times (April 30th)
- Soul Plane (April 30th)
- Starman (April 30th)
- Stir Crazy (April 30th)
- Super (April 30th)
- The Sweetest Thing (April 30th)
- The Trailor of Panama (April 30th)
