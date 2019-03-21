Resources
Here's what's coming to Bell Media's Crave in April 2019

Mar 21, 2019

2:53 PM EDT

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April. This month features hit shows like Game of Thrones season 8 and Doom Patrol as well as the movie Crazy Rich Asians. 

April 1st

  • I Am Richard Pryor at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT
  • Nurse Jackie: season 1-7
  • Beeba Boys
  • Away From Her

April 2nd

  • Chien de Garde
  • The Red Violin

April 3rd

  • Marion Bridge
  • Cosmopolis

April 4

  • The Culture High
  • Picture Day
  • Born In East LA
  • The Chi
  • Zombie At 17

April 5th

  • Power: season 5
  • Magic City: season 1-2
  • I Love You, America: season 1-2
  • Other Half
  • Unless Roger Waters: The Wall
  • 50 to 1
  • Ride with the Devil
  • The Skeleton Twin
  • The Interview
  • Nightcap: season 1-2
  • Buffalo ’66
  • American Psycho
  • Dirty Dancing
  • Punisher: War Zone
  • Tree Lounge
  • Beautiful Boy
  • Pop Life: season 1-3
  • Engraved on a Nation
  • Delilah and Julius: season 1-2
  • Doom Patrol: season 1, episodes 1 & 2 (and new episodes stream every Friday)
  • Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger than these Bars
  • Nathan For You
  • King in the Wilderness

April 6th

  • Native Son at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

April 11th

  • Mean Queen

April 12th

  • Potatoes & Dragons: season 1-2
  • Andre the Giant
  • Paterno
  • The Long Dumb Road
  • Blackkklansman
  • Wildfire: season 1-4
  • Manhattan: season 1-2
  • The Unborn
  • Crash
  • The Good Shepherd
  • Magic in the Moonlight
  • Search Party
  • The Green Hornet
  • Monster’s Ball
  • Bad Lieutenant
  • War
  • The Winning Season
  • Eulogy
  • Where To I Do?
  • Dog Tales Rescue

April 13th

  • The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousin at 8pm ET/5pm PT

April 14th

  • You Me Her: season 4 at 11pm ET/8pm PT
  • Game of Thrones: season 8 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT

April 18th

  • Henchmen

April 19th

  • Show Dogs
  • Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Son of Bigfoot
  • Dimension 404: season 1
  • Jerry Maguire
  • The Thing 1982
  • Apocalypse Now Redux
  • Rio
  • Rio 2
  • Bring It On
  • Rock the Kasbah
  • Reservoir Dogs
  • Fierce People
  • Suicide Kings
  • Swimming With Kings
  • High Tension
  • Wonderland
  • Confidence
  • Fireman Sam: season 8
  • The Hilarious House of Frightenstein: season 1
  • F*CK That’s Delicious 420 Speak
  • Rellik
  • I am Evidence

April 20th

  • Bosch: season 5
  • Anthropocene: The Human Epoch *Crave Original Documentary* at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT

April 22nd

  • Sharkwater Extinction at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT
  • Gentleman Jack: season 1 at 10pm ET /7pm PT

April 25th

  • Prodigals
  • Beyond the Black Rainbow

April 26th

  • At First Light
  • Venom
  • Homefront
  • Houdini: season 1
  • Let Me In
  • Irrational Man
  • Ocean’s 13
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • The Expendables
  • Eve’s Bayou
  • The Final Cut
  • Frailty
  • W.
  • Magi-Nation: seasons 1-2

April 27th

  • 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Last Chance Programming:

  • Eric Clapton: Planes, Trains & Eric (April 7th)
  • 3 Generations (April 11th)
  • John Wick 2 (April 11th)
  • The Sun at Midnight (April 14th)
  • Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to off the Wall (April 16th)
  • Vegas Rat Rods (April 16th)
  • The Up in Smoke Tour (April 19th)
  • Gifted (April 19th)
  • Rough Night (April 19th)
  • Mune: Guardian of the Moon  (April 25th)
  • Wonder Woman (April 28th)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (April 30th)
  • A Murderer Upstairs (April 30th)
  • My Cousin Rahel (April 30th)
  • Takedown: The DNA Of GSP
  • The American (April 30th)
  • The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (April 30th)
  • Brothers (April 30th)
  • Brazil (April 30th)
  • Bullit (April 30th)
  • Cool Hand Luke (April 30th)
  • The Deer Hunter (April 30th)
  • The Devil’s Own (April 30th)
  • The Dirty Dozen (April 30th)
  • The English Patient (April 30th)
  • Evan Almighty (April 30th)
  • Executive Decision (April 30th)
  • Falling Down (April 30th)
  • Groundhog Day (April 30th)
  • How the West Was Won (April 30th)
  • Intolerable Cruelty (April 30th)
  • Lola (April 30th)
  • London Boulevard (April 30th)
  • Midnight Cowboy (April 30th)
  • Money Train (April 30th)
  • Music and Lyrics (April 30th)
  • Obsessed (April 30th)
  • The Pledge (April 30th)
  • Righteous Kill (April 30th)
  • Running on Empty (April 30th)
  • Saving Silverman (April 30th)
  • Seems Like Old Times (April 30th)
  • Soul Plane (April 30th)
  • Starman (April 30th)
  • Stir Crazy (April 30th)
  • Super (April 30th)
  • The Sweetest Thing (April 30th)
  • The Trailor of Panama (April 30th)

