Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- CRTC imposes ‘mandatory order’ to TVA Group to comply with regulations
- Comp Bureau’s request for info ‘overly burdensome’: CRTC
- Rogers adds 23,000 wireless postpaid subscribers, best churn rate of 0.99 percent in Q1 2019
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition now open for pre-order in Canada
- Canadian federal government launches new $5,000 electric vehicle purchase incentive
- Hollywood studios learned from Rogers, TekSavvy case to properly sue illegal downloaders
- Apple and Qualcomm settle royalty dispute through new patent agreement
- Sony reveals first details of next-generation PlayStation console
- Federal government invests more than $50 million in MaRS, Invest Ottawa, Communitech to help startups
- Public Mobile is retiring three of its ‘ready-made’ 3G speed plans
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Hands-on
- OnePlus 7 to launch on May 14: report
- Google teases ‘something big’ coming to Pixel on May 7th
- Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere watched by 2.9 million Canadians
