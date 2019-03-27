McDonald’s acquires Dynamic Yield for AI drive-thru menus

McDonald’s drive-thru menus will be getting a bit more dynamic.
McDonald’s is acquiring a machine learning startup called Dynamic Yield, which will help the fast food company improve its drive-thru window experience.
The technology will take a lot into account when changing its menu displays. Using artificial intelligence (AI), its drive-thru menus will factor in weather, time of day, restaurant traffic, nearby roads and popular food items. For example, if it’s a cold day outside, the drive-thru might suggest something hot to drink.
Further, the company might even use the AI to recognize license plates. This way, the AI can identify the customer’s vehicles and optimize the menu for the specific customer, remembering their previous order.
Several restaurants reportedly used the AI in 2018, with more than 1,000 set to use it within the next three months, Daniel Henry, McDonald’s executive vice president and global chief information officer, in an interview with Wired. McDonald’s also plans to have all 14,000 restaurants in the U.S. and other markets to feature the drive-thru AI. This means it’s possible this technology will come to Canada as well.
McDonald’s even plans to include the AI in the self-order kiosks and the mobile app.
Even though McDonald’s has acquired Dynamic Yield, it will continue to work with its clients like Ikea, Sephora, and Urban Outfitters.
Source: McDonald’s Via: Wired
