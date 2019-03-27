News
PREVIOUS|

McDonald’s acquires Dynamic Yield for AI drive-thru menus

Mar 27, 2019

7:07 AM EDT

0 comments

McDonalds mobile app

McDonald’s drive-thru menus will be getting a bit more dynamic.

McDonald’s is acquiring a machine learning startup called Dynamic Yield, which will help the fast food company improve its drive-thru window experience.

The technology will take a lot into account when changing its menu displays. Using artificial intelligence (AI), its drive-thru menus will factor in weather, time of day, restaurant traffic, nearby roads and popular food items. For example, if it’s a cold day outside, the drive-thru might suggest something hot to drink.

Further, the company might even use the AI to recognize license plates. This way, the AI can identify the customer’s vehicles and optimize the menu for the specific customer, remembering their previous order.

Several restaurants reportedly used the AI in 2018, with more than 1,000 set to use it within the next three months, Daniel Henry, McDonald’s executive vice president and global chief information officer, in an interview with Wired. McDonald’s also plans to have all 14,000 restaurants in the U.S. and other markets to feature the drive-thru AI. This means it’s possible this technology will come to Canada as well.

McDonald’s even plans to include the AI in the self-order kiosks and the mobile app.

Even though McDonald’s has acquired Dynamic Yield, it will continue to work with its clients like Ikea, Sephora, and Urban Outfitters.

Source: McDonald’s Via: Wired

Related Articles

News

Jan 21, 2019

2:19 PM EDT

McDonald’s iOS App Digital Coffee Stamp Card now available across Canada [Update]

News

Dec 31, 2018

7:02 PM EDT

New algorithmic system creates 3D animations with still photos

News

Feb 14, 2019

2:18 PM EDT

McDonald’s app offering 2-for-1 burgers and chicken nuggets for Valentine’s Day

News

Jan 29, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

Unity testing AI decision-making capabilities using specialized video game

Comments