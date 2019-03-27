News
VSCO adds new AI-powered preset recommender

It'll help you pick the best presets when editing your photos

Mar 27, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

Photo editing app VSCO offers photographers several excellent presets and filters to make their photos pop.

However, with all that choice, it can often be hard to find the right one. Thankfully, VSCO’s new ‘For This Photo’ feature can help with that.

Powered by the company’s ‘Ava’ AI, For This Photo can recommend presets for your photos.

VSCO says the AI can understand the content of images, as well as the mood and tone of a shot. This allows it to offer a tailored recommendation for every photo.

VSCO For This Photo feature

Additionally, VSCO says For This Photo can recommend presets for the following types of images:

  • Art
  • Portraits
  • Events
  • Vibrant
  • Coastal
  • Nature
  • Winter
  • Architecture
  • Cities
  • Interiors
  • Words
  • Floral
  • Light and Shadow
  • Food
  • Frame
  • Monochrome
  • Aerial
  • Summer
  • Design

VSCO says For This Photo is slowly rolling out to users now.

If you don’t have VSCO, you can download it for free from the App Store or from Google Play.

