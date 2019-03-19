Tesla delays price increase due to high volume order

Tesla has announced that it is extending its promotion for customers interested in securing a discount on the company’s electric vehicles.
On Twitter, Telsa announced: “Due to unusually high volume, Tesla was unable to process all orders by midnight on Monday, so the slight price rise on vehicles is postponed to midnight Wednesday.”
The company previously stated this price increase will not impact the Model 3’s base price, which will continue to cost $47,600 CAD. However, Tesla is increasing the prices of the more expensive Model 3 variants, as well as the Model S and Model X by three percent.
The newly revealed Model Y won’t see a price change. It’s currently available to order with an expected delivery timeframe of ‘early 2021.’
There is no indication from Tesla on how many vehicles were purchased that caused the ‘unusually high volume.’ The company is expected to deliver 400,000 by the end of this year.
