Galaxy Fold hands-on video shows off visible display crease

It’s quickly becoming clear that while foldable smartphones are undeniably exciting, they’re set to bring a number of compromises.
A new hands-on video featuring Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which was first uncovered by SamMobile, shows off a rather unsightly display crease, as well as the pricey device in both its folded and unfolded state.
The phone itself seems responsive both when folded and unfolded, but it’s difficult to ignore that obvious crease present in the centre of the smartphone’s display.
The video reportedly originates from Vietnam and is aimed at promoting the uploader’s smartphone unlocking services. There’s no way to verify that it’s actually the Galaxy Fold being shown off in the clip, but that certainly seems to be the case given what we’ve seen of the smartphone so far.
It’s important to keep in mind that the Galaxy Fold featured in the video might not be the final production version of the smartphone. As a result, there’s a possibility Samsung could have solved this display dent issue for the Fold’s commercial release.
Samsung confirmed to MobileSyrup back in late February that the Galaxy Fold is coming to Canada later this year.
When folded, the Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch OLED display, while opening the device reveals a 7.3-inch screen. Further, the Fold includes a total of six cameras, as well as a 7nm chipset, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and a 4,380mAh battery. When used in tablet mode, the Fold is capable of displaying three apps simultaneously.
While Canadian pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, the Galaxy Fold is priced at $1,980 USD (roughly $2,628 CAD). We’ll have more on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold in the coming weeks.
Source: SamMobile
Comments