The logo for Google’s upcoming video game streaming service may have been revealed ahead of the company’s GDC 2019 keynote presentation.
According to 9to5Google, Google is currently setting up its booth for the annual game developers conference in San Francisco and it seems to be congruent with the trademark application number 1948433 that we uncovered last week from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).
The red logo features a stylized ‘S,’ hinting at the service’s “Stream” name. Unfortunately, no other details were revealed.
Rumours have suggested that Google will unveil a new subscription-based streaming video game service at GDC, which could rival Sony’s PlayStation Now streaming service. There is also speculation that Google will launch a new video game console or a simple Chromecast adapter.
GDC is set to run between March 18th and 22nd. We’ll bring you all the details as they unfold.
