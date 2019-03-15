Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specs leak before March 26 unveiling

Later this month, Huawei will launch the P30 and P30 Pro. While companies like to keep their upcoming phones secret that hasn’t stopped the two phones from leaking.
WinFuture, which posted renders of the P30 and P30 Pro earlier this month, has shared information on the specs of the two handsets.
According to the German publication, the P30 will feature a 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution OLED display. The handset will also include a Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 skin. This device also features a 3,650mAh battery.
Camera-wise, the phone will feature a triple rear-facing camera setup that consists of a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens and lastly an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Additionally, the handset sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
By contrast, the P30 Pro will feature a 6.47-inch, 2340 x 1,080-pixel resolution OLED display. This device will also sport 8GB of RAM, Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset and EMUI 9.1 built on Android 9 Pie. This phone will also sport a 4,200mAh battery, as well as up to 512GB of storage.
The handset also has a triple rear-facing camera setup, like the P30. In the case of the P30, its three camera array features a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization, a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 aperture with 10x Hybrid zoom and a time-of-flight sensor. The P30 Pro will also have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
Both smartphones feature USB-C, NFC, an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP68 water and dust resistance. Furthermore, the P30 and P30 Pro will come in ‘Black,’ ‘Twilight,’ ‘Aurora Blue.’ The Pro will be available in ‘Sunrise Red’ as well.
Both devices will feature waterdrop-style notches and support for Qi wireless charging. And for some reason, only the P30 is to sport a headphone jack.
Huawei will officially reveal the phones on March 26th in Paris, France.
Source: WinFuture
