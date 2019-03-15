Snapchat to launch in-app gaming platform in April: report

Los Angeles-based social media giant Snap is set to debut an in-app gaming platform in Snapchat next month, according to a report from Cheddar.
The mobile game platform is said to be codenamed ‘Project Cognac’ and feature a lineup of games from third-party developers that can be played in Snapchat.
Cheddar did not confirm which developers are working with Snap or what kind of games are in development. However, as noted by Cheddar, mobile game publishing giant Tencent — which owns, League of Legends studio Riot Games, among others — has expressed interest in working with Snapchat on gaming.
Further, Snap has also made a couple of gaming-related acquisitions over the past several months. Last year, Snap purchased Australian gaming studio Prettygreat for $8.6 million USD. Snap later invested an undisclosed sum in the studio, which was co-founded by Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride creator Luke Muscat.
Snap also acquired UK-based game engine startup PlayCanvas last year. PlayCanvas is a 3D environment development tool that operates entirely through the web, unlike commonly-used engines like Unity or Unreal.
Snap’s gaming plans otherwise remain unclear. That said, Cheddar pointed to a full unveiling of the gaming platform at Snap’s first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4th. An invitation to the event includes the tagline “Less talk. More play,” which indicates some sort of gaming announcement will be made.
The Information first reported on Snap’s gaming plans last June, although it stated that the platform was originally planned to launch in fall 2018.
Source: Cheddar
Comments