News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei P30 Pro in ‘Sunrise’ red revealed before official launch

Mar 14, 2019

9:45 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei Logo

According to reputable device leaker Roland Quandt, Huawei will release a beautiful looking red P30 Pro option called ‘Sunrise.’ This will join Black, Ice White, and Aurora.

The follow-up to the P20 and P20 Pro will be the P30 and P30 Pro. Several leaks have already revealed its design and specs, which highlight a powerhouse camera setup.

The P30 is expected to be capable of 10x zoom and sport aperture sizes between f/1.6 and f/3.4 and focal lengths between 16 to 125mm. In addition, the P30 will have a headphone jack, powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 processor that was used in the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei-P30-Pro red

The P30 Pro will reportedly ditch the physical fingerprint reader and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for the display, the P30 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a Kirin 980 processor, and sport improved night mode.

Huawei is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, in Canada alone the company reported sales revenue in Canada amounting to $428 million USD (about $566 million CAD).

Despite the company currently in flux with its 5G technology, it is preparing to officially announce its next flagship later this month. The P30 and P30 Pro will be unveiled on March 26th in Paris and we will see which colour will come to the Canadian market.

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2019

1:09 PM EDT

New promotional videos suggest Huawei P30 features bright camera with zoom

News

Mar 11, 2019

4:06 PM EDT

Huawei sells over 10 million units of Mate 20 smartphone series

Business

Mar 13, 2019

10:58 AM EDT

Huawei CEO says U.S. tarnishing reputation with its treatment towards Chinese tech companies

Comments