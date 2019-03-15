Stardew Valley for Android lets you quit your virtual day job to build a farm

Stardew Valley, a popular indie farming role-playing game (RPG), is now available in the Google Play Store.
The premise of the game revolves around your character quitting their nine-to-five job to build a farm in Pelican Town and forge relationships with its locals.
Since it’s an RPG, part of Stardew Valley involves traversing dungeons to find items that help you develop your farm.
Similar to the iOS version of the game that released in October 2018, Stardew Valley for Android includes quality-of-life mobile updates such as pinch to zoom, a different control scheme and a save at any time feature.
Players can also transfer their data from the Windows version of the game through a much easier process than on iOS. Simply connect an Android device to your PC and copy the files onto the phone’s internal storage.
Unlike a lot of mobile games, Stardew Valley isn’t free-to-play. This means that $10.99 CAD gives you access to the full experience without any in-app purchases.
You can purchase the game for Android in the Google Play Store or for iOS in the App Store.
