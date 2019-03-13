News
PREVIOUS|

Mississauga taxis seek $50,000 from city to cover losses from Uber and Lyft

Mar 13, 2019

7:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Uber app icon

Taxi drivers in Mississauga requesting $50,000 per licence from the city in compensation for income lost due to ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

As of July 2017, ride-sharing businesses have been formally permitted to operate in Mississauga under the Transportation Network Company (TNC) pilot project.

Since then, taxis say that ride-sharing companies have resulted in the loss of 70 percent of the taxi market share. The valuation of licences used to be $200,000 but now, they sell for around $10,000, according to taxi drivers.

“The city mandated endless regulations, set pricing, and a limited supply of taxicabs, and allowed licences to be transferable for compensation thus creating market value,” taxi licence plate owner Sami Khairallah wrote in a letter to the city’s Public Vehicle Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, the regulation of licencing taxi drivers has not been applied to ride-sharing companies.

Source: The Toronto Star

Related Articles

News

Mar 11, 2019

9:08 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [March 11 – March 17]

News

Feb 25, 2019

3:11 PM EDT

Ride-sharing apps like Lyft on the rise in Calgary, taxi industry not happy

News

Mar 11, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

Microsoft Canada’s March Break Sale discounts Xbox One, Surface devices

News

Mar 11, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Bell’s ‘Better TV’ bundle offers unlimited Fibe internet and $150 gift card

Comments