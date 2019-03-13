New Microsoft app brings PC game streaming to Xbox One

Microsoft has released a new Windows app called Wireless Display that lets Xbox One players stream PC games.
Once the app is downloaded, users will be able to create a connection between a PC and Xbox One to cast content to the console. Casting can be controlled by pressing the Windows key and P on a keyboard.
As noted by The Verge, the Wireless Display app has been offered to testers over the past few months under different names, such as ‘Connect on Windows.’
However, the Wireless Display app doesn’t currently support keyboard and mouse input, so users will have to play with an Xbox One controller. That said, Microsoft did add keyboard and mouse support to Xbox last November, so it’s possible the company will roll out the feature to the Wireless Display app as well.
Via: The Verge
Comments