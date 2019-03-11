News
Mar 11, 2019

Adobe has confirmed that it will discontinue for its Shockwave multimedia app and game platform on April 9th.

On its support page, Adobe stated that interactive content has shifted over to platforms like HTML5 Canvas and Web GL, which has led to declining usage of Shockwave.

While Shockwave will be discontinued as of April 9th, Adobe says companies with existing Enterprise licenses for the platform will continue to receive support until the end of their current contracts.

Shockwave has been around in some form since the late 80s under various companies before Adobe ultimately acquired the platform in 2005. Over the years, the platform was used to create interactive apps and games that were used in browser-based titles like ‘Miniclip’ and ‘Newgrounds.’

As usage has dwindled over the past few years, Adobe has begun to retire parts of Shockwave. In February 2017, the company ended Shockwave authoring tool Adobe Director, while the macOS version of the Shockwave player was shut down in March 2017.

Source: Adobe

