Intel, Microsoft, Google partner on data workload acceleration tool

Silicon Valley-based Intel has partnered with various other technology companies to form that consortium that aims to improve datacentre performance.
The group is made up of companies Intel, Alibaba, Cisco, Dell EMC, Facebook, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei and Microsoft.
Under the partnership, Intel has developed the Compute Express Link (CXL), an open interconnect technology removes bottlenecks in computation-intensive workloads for CPUs and purpose-built accelerators. Intel then donated CXL to the consortium for the purposes of improving technological function across each corporations suite of tech products.
The idea behind CXL is to help computers keep up with ever-expanding internet of things (IoT) and the associated spread of data across the web.
Specifically, CXL will improve communication between CPUs and other devices like processors and accelerators. Further, CXL will allow for improved interconnect and better memory coherency for data-intensive applications.
The first-generation iteration of CXL will be available to consortium members in the first half 2019. Intel expects to see products that use CXL tech in its own data centres by 2021.
“CXL is an important milestone for data-centric computing and will be a foundational standard for an open, dynamic accelerator ecosystem,” said Jim Pappas, director of technology initiatives at Intel, in a press statement.
“Like USB and PCI Express, which Intel also cofounded, we can look forward to a new wave of industry innovation and customer value delivered through the CXL standard.”
Source: Intel
