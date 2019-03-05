Move over, Samsung and Huawei: the Lego Fold is the year’s best foldable

Several companies are getting in on the foldable phone craze, with Lego being the most recent.
The company revealed the ‘Lego Fold’ on Monday — a “stunning 5-inch cover display [that] unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book.”
The tweet pokes fun at Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Fold and borrows heavily from the Korean company’s marketing.
Not only does the Lego Fold beat the Galaxy Fold’s 4.6-inch external and 7.3-inch interior display, but it also bests Samsung’s offering in the battery department with a promise that it “never runs out of battery.”
A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery. pic.twitter.com/yodboV2aEK
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 4, 2019
While the Lego Fold does offer near-limitless customizability, thanks to the ability to disassemble and reassemble the pieces, the Galaxy Fold is probably far more useful.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Lego Fold will amount to more than a fun tweet. You likely won’t be able to buy and build it, but if you have a collection of Lego at home, you may be able to make your own.
