Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey nominated in 15th International Mobile Gaming Awards

It joins other popular mobile games such as Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and Dragalia Lost

Mar 5, 2019

7:12 AM EST

Alto's Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey, a mobile game co-produced by Canadian developers Snowman Games, has been nominated in the 15th International Mobile Gaming Awards (IMGA).

Lining up with Alto’s Odyssey are other popular mobile games, such as PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and Dragalia Lost.

The awards recognizes mobile games that have performed well, with the highest honour being the Grand Prix, which is awarded to the most innovative title.

IMGA has a jury of experts who decide the winner of these awards, while the general public can vote for their favourite game in its People’s Choice Awards.

The winners for each category will be announced on March 19th.

Alto’s Odyssey is available for both iOS and Android devices.

If you’re interested in the game, check out MobileSyrup‘s review on Alto’s Odyssey here.

Source: IMGA

