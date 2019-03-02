Kick it old school with Space Jam this week in Canada [Streaming Saturdays]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows which recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Typically, this column will focus on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.

Any shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.

Amazon Prime Video

Fences

Fences is a 1950s drama following starring, produced and directed by Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington. The film follows the struggles of former baseball player Troy Maxson and stars fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as Maxon’s wife, as well as Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jovan Adepo.

Canadian theatrical release date: December 15th, 2016

Amazon Prime Video release date: February 24th, 2018

Crave

The Breakfast Club

John Hughes’ iconic ’80s drama-comedy follows a group of misfit high schoolers who have to spend detention with a grumpy assistant principal.

The Breakfast Club stars ‘Brat Pack’ members Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall and Ally Sheedy as Allison Reynolds.

Original Canadian theatrical release date: February 15th, 1985

Crave release date: March 1st, 2019

A Daughter’s Revenge

In this Canadian drama, Elle Spencer manipulates her friend Anna to help her take her revenge against her step-father, whom she blames for her mother’s suicide.

Directed by Anthony Lefresne, A Daughter’s Revenge stars Jessica Sipos, Sierra Wooldridge, Linden Ashby and Claire Rankin.

Original Canadian broadcast date: May 12th, 2018

Crave release date: February 28th, 2019

Netflix

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

For his directorial debut, Academy Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor draws from William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer’s memoir The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind and tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who creates a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine.

Ejiofor stars in The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind alongside Maxwell Simba, Noma Dumezweni and Joseph Marcell.

Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2019

Eighth Grade

Written and directed by former YouTuber Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade takes a look at the life of Kayla Day, a socially-awkward teen vlogger who struggles in the final weeks before going off to high school.

The film marks Burnham’s feature directorial debut and stars Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson and Jake Ryan.

Canadian theatrical release date: July 13th, 2018

Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2019

Space Jam

Netflix is offering up a blast from the past this week with Space Jam, the zany live-action/animated hybrid film starring (now-retired) NBA star Michael Jordan and a whole bunch of Looney Tunes characters as they face off against a group of nasty aliens.

It’s also worth noting that a sequel featuring LA Lakers star player LeBron James is set to come out in July 2021. The film’s first poster was unveiled a couple of weeks ago.

Canadian theatrical release date: November 15th, 1996

Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2019

Image credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment