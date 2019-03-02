News
Moto G4 Plus scheduled for Android Oreo update on March 18th in Canada

Mar 2, 2019

7:46 AM EST

The Moto G4 Plus first arrived in Canada back in June of 2016 across several carrier partners.

The device launched with Android 6.0.1 with the latest version Moto Pure and is now looking like the Oreo update is coming. According to Rogers’ OS software update schedule, Moto G4 Plus owners should receive a notification to update to OS 8.0 on March 18th. This update will also include various bug fixes.

Of course, dates may fluctuate, and Rogers states, “Making sure these dates are accurate is our top priority. Sometimes things change beyond our control so all dates are subject to change. Thank you for your understanding.”

As a refresher, the Moto G4 Plus features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 617 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, and 16-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Comments