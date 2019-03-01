Razer Phone 2 available for $400 off through online store

Razer Phone 2 is on sale for a whopping $400 off, bringing the gaming phone down to $699.
Razer’s second smartphone launched last fall with the promise of a refined mobile gaming experience. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with an Adreno 630 GPU and vapour chamber cooling. Further, it includes 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card and a 5.72-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel 120Hz LCD panel. All this is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.
However, despite the solid specs, Razer’s smartphone foray may not have gone well for the company.
Recent reports suggest we won’t see a Razer Phone 3 due to workforce cuts.
Regardless, the Razer Phone 2 is a well-made device with plenty of thought out features. It may be a tough sell at $1,100 but at $699, it’s an absolute steal.
To take advantage of this limited time offer, head over to Razer’s website here.
Comments