The Razer Phone 3 seems unlikely due to workforce cuts: report

Razer recently announced that the company plans on closing its ‘Razer Game Store’ as part of a company wide realignment.
Droid Life then received an anonymous tip suggesting that the computer company also laid off a majority of its mobile device and hardware engineering staff as well. The tip also stated that Razer kept some of its mobile staff to work on the Razer Phone 2, but that the Razer Phone 3 is no more.
The publication then dug into the tip to check its veracity, discovering that several of the company’s engineers that worked on Razer’s phone lineup had left the company this past month.
Razer then sent the following to Droid-Life:
Razer has made changes to realign our organization and strengthen our path to growth. We will centralize our resources to focus on key projects and improve our profitability. As part of the realignment, we shut down several projects and unfortunately had to part ways with about 30 employees (about 2% of our total workforce). Other employees of the affected projects will be moved to different parts of Razer to work on other key focus projects and initiatives which will continue to scale and hire.
Razer previously released the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, two niche gaming handsets. In a market already saturated with gaming phones and smartphones that can easily handle video games, such as the OnePlus 6T and Apple’s iPhone XS, it makes sense that the Razer Phone is struggling. Even companies like LG and HTC have reported significant losses in the smartphone market, and both manufacturers at one point were leaders in the space.
While the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 boasted a one-of-a-kind 120Hz display, many users are more interested in phones with top-tier camera performance and small bezels, and the Razer Phone 2 offers neither of these features.
Source: Droid Life
Comments