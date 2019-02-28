BlackBerry’s Cylance security software wins cybersecurity awards

BlackBerry’s new Cylance cybersecurity division has won five awards at the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.
BlackBerry completed its $1.4 billion USD purchase of the security platform on February 21st, and now it’s won five awards.
The awards are for, ‘Best Cybersecurity Company,’ ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company,’ ‘Endpoint Detection’ and ‘Response,’ ‘Endpoint Security,’ and ‘Best Cybersecurity Podcast.’
“We’re honoured the information security community has recognized our leadership in prevention-first, security solutions with artificial intelligence at the core,” said Stuart McClure, the co-founder of Cylance and president of BlackBerry Cylance in the company’s press release.
Cylance uses AI to try and detect threats and breaches before they cause problems. The company’s focus is on building solutions for businesses instead of average consumers.
Source: BlackBerry Cylance
