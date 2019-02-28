Business
PREVIOUS

BlackBerry’s Cylance security software wins cybersecurity awards

BlackBerry Cylance seems like it was a worthwhile purchase for the company

Feb 28, 2019

9:05 PM EST

0 comments

BlackBerry Cylance

BlackBerry’s new Cylance cybersecurity division has won five awards at the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

BlackBerry completed its $1.4 billion USD purchase of the security platform on February 21st, and now it’s won five awards.

The awards are for, ‘Best Cybersecurity Company,’ ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company,’ ‘Endpoint Detection’ and ‘Response,’ ‘Endpoint Security,’ and ‘Best Cybersecurity Podcast.’

“We’re honoured the information security community has recognized our leadership in prevention-first, security solutions with artificial intelligence at the core,” said Stuart McClure, the co-founder of Cylance and president of BlackBerry Cylance in the company’s press release.

Cylance uses AI to try and detect threats and breaches before they cause problems. The company’s focus is on building solutions for businesses instead of average consumers.

Source: BlackBerry Cylance 

Related Articles

News

Feb 24, 2019

11:02 AM EST

TCL announces colourful BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition at MWC

Business

Feb 22, 2019

3:34 PM EST

BlackBerry completes acquisition of AI cybersecurity company Cylance

News

Feb 27, 2019

5:15 PM EST

BlackBerry is suing Twitter over patent infringement

Comments