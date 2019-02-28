Varjo’s VR-1 virtual reality headset features ‘human-eye resolution’ display technology

Varjo’s VR-1 virtual reality (VR) headset is looking to break into the VR market with its ultra-high-resolution display the company claims features a “human-eye resolution” panel.
The headset is targeted at businesses, which makes sense given that it’s priced at €5,995 (roughly, $8,976 CAD) and requires users shelling out an additional €995 (roughly, $1,489 CAD) a year for the headset’s services and support package. This brings the cost of the headset in Canada above $10,000 CAD.
However, the most interesting innovation is the VR-1 headset’s main display. The technology consists of a 1080p ‘Micro-OLED’ screen that features 3,000 pixels per inch (ppi), according to Varjo. In comparison, Google and LG’s high-resolution prototype VR headset, which the companies showed off last year, only features 1,443ppi.
This resolution is also only in the headset’s main display. The VR-1 features a secondary screen that expands the user’s peripheral vision but features less pixel density. Both screens provide the user with an 87-degree field of view, according to Varjo.
The headset also includes advanced eye-tracking that ensures whatever the user is looking at is in focus.
The support package that users have to pay for includes a commercial license for Varjo’s eye-tracking software, response to service requests within one business day, one-year limited warranty and free returns and service.
The company also sells another package for €1,995 (roughly, $2,984 CAD) that brings someone to you to teach you how to set up and use the headset.
To get the headset up and running, users need to buy at least two base stations for the device to enable room-scale tracking. Varjo doesn’t sell its base stations, but the VR-1 works with the HTC Vive’s motion-tracking base stations, which cost €150 (roughly, $225 CAD).
If you are planning on using software that requires controller input, you’ll have to buy your own controllers as well since the Varjo headset doesn’t come with any. You can pair the headset with any SteamVR compatible controllers, says Varjo.
If you already have a set of VR base stations that support SteamVR 1.0 or 2.0, they’re also compatible with Varjo’s new high-end VR rig.
Comments