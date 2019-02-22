BlackBerry completes acquisition of AI cybersecurity company Cylance

BlackBerry announced today that it completed its acquisition of California-based private artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company Cylance on February 21st, 2019.
The Waterloo-based company says that Cylance’s machine learning and AI technology is a strategic addition to its end-to-end secure communications portfolio.
Further, Cylance’s embeddable AI tech will help accelerate the development of BlackBerry Spark — a secure communication platform for the Internet of Things (IoT).
“Today BlackBerry took a giant step forward toward our goal of being the world’s largest and most trusted AI-cybersecurity company,” said BlackBerry CEO and executive chairman John Chen.
“Securing endpoints and the data that flows between them is absolutely critical in today’s hyperconnected world. By adding Cylance’s technology to our arsenal of cybersecurity solutions we will help enterprises intelligently connect, protect and build secure endpoints that users can trust.”
The acquisition makes BlackBerry a billion-dollar cybersecurity firm with the tech portfolio to provide intelligent connection, protection and security to enterprises.
The company will make financial information regarding the acquisition available during its fourth quarter earnings call in March 2019.
Source: BlackBerry
Comments