Watch shot-in-Toronto The Umbrella Academy in Canada this week [Streaming Saturdays]

Amazon Prime Video Canada

Lorena

This four-part docuseries from executive producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) takes a look at Lorena Bobbitt, a woman who sliced off her husband’s penis in 1993 following years of abuse. The documentary dives deeper into how Bobbitt and her husband quickly became the source of a massive sensationalized tabloid news story in America.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 15th, 2019

Crave

Boost

Written and directed by Darren Curtis, this Canadian drama focuses on two close-knit teenaged immigrants named Hakeem (Nabil Rajo) and A-Mac (Jahmil French) who are struggling to get by in Montreal. Things take a turn for the worse once the pair gets caught up with the mob after a car they stole gets involved in a fatal accident.

Boost was filmed in Montreal and also stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Fanny Mallette and Patrick Goyette.

Canadian theatrical release date: April 7th, 2017

Crave release date: February 15th, 2019

The New Romantic

Written and directed by Carly Stone, this Canadian romantic-comedy film follows a journalism student named Blake (The End of the F***ing World’s Jessica Barden) who’s dealing with a lack of romance in her life and impending graduation. To help with both problems, she agrees to become a sugar baby for a wealthy older man in the hope that she can write about her experiences and win a $50,000 prize in a journalism competition.

The New Romantic was filmed in Sudbury, Ontario and also stars Hayley Law, Brett Dier, Avan Jogia, Timm Sharp and Camila Mendes.

Canadian theatrical release date: October 19th, 2018

Crave release date: February 14th, 2019

Netflix Canada

Dating Around

Netflix’s Dating Around brings a unique twist to reality dating shows by focusing on one real-life single as he navigates five blind dates. The goal is to find one match worthy of a second date.

Netflix Canada release date: February 14th, 2019

The Dragon Prince

Netflix’s acclaimed fantasy-adventure animated series returns for a second season and continues the story of two human princes and an elven assassin who fight to bring peace to their warring lands. It’s worth noting that the show’s creators say the animation — which was handled once again by Vancouver-based Bardel Entertainment — has been made smoother this time around following some criticism over the first season’s presentation.

Netflix Canada release date: February 15th, 2019

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

In his first-ever stand-up special, comedian, actor and real-life physician Ken Jeong pays tribute to his wife, Ho, and talks about how The Hangover films saved his life. The special was directed by Jon M. Chu, who Jeong previously worked with on 2018 smash hit Crazy Rich Asians.

Netflix Canada release date: February 15th, 2019

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix might be moving away from its long-running deal with Marvel, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the superhero show business. In fact, the streaming giant has just put out The Umbrella Academy, a new superhero team-up series based on My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way’s comic book of the same name. The show follows estranged siblings with extraordinary powers who are reunited by their father’s death and later work together to stop a looming threat to humanity.

It’s worth noting that The Umbrella Academy has significant ties to Canada. To start, the series was developed for Netflix by Edmonton’s Steve Blackman. Further, the show stars Halifax’s Ellen Page (Juno, Inception) and Colm Feore (House of Cards, Canada’s Bon Cop, Bad Cop), who was born in America but grew up and resides in Ontario. Finally, The Umbrella Academy was filmed in Toronto.

The series also stars Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Mary J. Blige and Kate Walsh.

Netflix Canada release date: February 15th, 2019

