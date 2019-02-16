Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted in the wild ahead of launch event

Just days before Samsung’s launch event for its 2019 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, one of the phones was spotted in the wild.
While we already have an excellent idea what the Galaxy S10+ looks like thanks to many previous leaks, this picture further confirms the look of the device.
The photo shows someone holding the S10+. It’s hard to tell what’s behind the phone, but it looks like it could be a kitchen or perhaps and office.
As for the phone itself, we can clearly see the display cutout housing the dual front-facing cameras. Further, in typical Samsung flagship fashion, the sides of the display appear to curve, giving the appearance of small side bezels.
The impressively thin top bezel houses the earpiece, but the photo doesn’t reveal anything else.
Along the bottom of the phone, we can see a bit of the metal band that wraps around the edge. In particular, the photo shows two antenna bands on the bottom of the device.
Finally, the photo shows the device’s power button on the right side, volume rocker on the left and below that, what is likely the return of the Bixby button.
While this photo gives us more information about the look of the device, we also know a lot about the specs and other details thanks to a variety of leaks. To learn more about what we’re expecting from the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, click here.
Source: SlashLeaks
