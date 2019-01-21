Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2019

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows and movies set to start streaming on its Crave service in February 2019.
Below is a comprehensive list of all the content set to hit the service.
February 1st
- The Colour Purple
- Selma
- Malcolm X
- A Star is Born (1967)
- Million Dollar Baby
- Milk
- The King’s Speech
- The English Patent
- No Country for Old Men
- Journey’s End
- Deadpool 2
- Fireman Sam: season 1-3
- League of Super Evil: season 2
February 7th
- Never Steady, Never Still (Canadian content)
February 8th
- Never Saw it Coming (Canadian content)
- Upgrade
- Detroiters: season 2
- Trevor Noah @JFL
- Rated A for Awesome: season 1 – 2
February 10th
- Slutever: season 2, episode 1
February 14th
- The New Romantic (Canadian content)
February 15th
- Boost (Canadian content)
- 7 Days in Entebbe
- Slender Man
- Tosh.0: season 19
- Here and Now: season 1
- Atomic Homefront
- Peppa Pig: season 2
February 21st
- A Sister’s Obsession (Canadian content)
- Above Ground
- Desus & Mero: episode 1 @ 11pm ET
February 22nd
- Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This: @10pm ET
- Breaking In
- Traffic Stop
- In The Night Garden: season 4
February 23rd
- O.G. @10pm ET
February 28th
- A Daughter’s Revenge (Canadian content)
Last Chance Programming
- Life (February 4)
- Shameless: season 8 (February 4)
- The Fight Game With Jim Lampley: season 6, episode 5 (February 7th)
- Lion (February 9)
- T2 Trainspotting (February 11)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village (February 19th)
- Voice from the Stone (February 26th)
- The Shadow Effect (February 27th)
- Ozzy (February 27th)
- Window Horses (February 28th)
- La La Land (February 28th)
- Jim: The James Foley Store (February 28th)
- Below Her Mouth (February 28th)
- A Stranger with my Kids (February 28th)
Coming in March is Billions: season 4, Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom and Skyscraper
