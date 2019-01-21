Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2019

Jan 21, 2019

3:03 PM EST

0 comments

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows and movies set to start streaming on its Crave service in February 2019.

Below is a comprehensive list of all the content set to hit the service.

February 1st

February 7th

February 8th

  • Never Saw it Coming (Canadian content)
  • Upgrade
  • Detroiters: season 2
  • Trevor Noah @JFL
  • Rated A for Awesome: season 1 – 2

February 10th

February 14th

February 15th

  • Boost (Canadian content)
  • 7 Days in Entebbe
  • Slender Man
  • Tosh.0: season 19
  • Here and Now: season 1
  • Atomic Homefront
  • Peppa Pig: season 2

February 21st

February 22nd

  • Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This: @10pm ET
  • Breaking In
  • Traffic Stop
  • In The Night Garden: season 4

February 23rd

  • O.G. @10pm ET

February 28th

Last Chance Programming

  • Life (February 4)
  • Shameless: season 8 (February 4)
  • The Fight Game With Jim Lampley: season 6, episode 5 (February 7th)
  • Lion (February 9)
  • T2 Trainspotting (February 11)
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village (February 19th)
  • Voice from the Stone (February 26th)
  • The Shadow Effect (February 27th)
  • Ozzy (February 27th)
  • Window Horses (February 28th)
  • La La Land (February 28th)
  • Jim: The James Foley Store (February 28th)
  • Below Her Mouth (February 28th)
  • A Stranger with my Kids (February 28th)

Coming in March is Billions: season 4, Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom and Skyscraper 

