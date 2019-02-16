From Samsung to LG, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news ranging from February 1oth to the 16th, 2019.
Samsung
This week, GSMArena posted the official specification sheet for the Samsung S10e, S10 and S10+, revealing details about the camera, processor, display and battery.
MobileSyrup has also posted a complete overview of what to expect for the upcoming handset. So for your S10 related leaks, click here.
A Geekbench post revealed a handset called the Pixel 4 ‘Sargo’. This phone, however, only has 2GB of RAM (1,833MB to be exact) as well as a single-core score of 744 and a multi-core score of 3,201.
For more on the Pixel 4 ‘Sargo’ benchmark, click here.
A Google patent reveals that the company is investigating modularity. The patent has modular components such as a replaceable display, battery and camera unit.
For more on the Google patent, click here.
Google 2019’s hardware lineup was recently leaked. The source indicates the search company is looking into revealing a new premium Pixel 4 handset, a new entry-level Pixel, a newGoogle Home, a new Nest devices as well as its first Pixel-branded smartwatch.
For more on the leak, click here.
LG
The LG G8 ThinQ will reportedly cost $1,200 in Canada, according to a new leak.
For more G8 ThinQ price, click here.
A prolific leaker has given us our best look yet at the G8 ThinQ. The phone looks similar to the company’s previous flagship, the G7 ThinQ.
LG G8 ThinQ pic.twitter.com/ytPzOP3Rlo
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2019
For more on the render, click here.
Sony
Rumours suggest that Sony will launch more than one handset at Mobile World Congress 2019. Among them is the Xperia 10, previously thought to be called the Xperia XA3. Leaks suggest this handset has a very tall 21:9 aspect ratio. This rumour also suggests the phone will have a plus version called the Xperia 10 Plus.
EXCLUSIVE! Sony has changed the the name of Xperia XA3 and XA3 Plus to Xperia 10 and 10 Plus! So the renders leaked @rquandt are of the new series called Xperia 10! It makes sense that the series has been changed because the design is pretty different. You like it? #Xperia10 pic.twitter.com/ZdtGc5J2VQ
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 13, 2019
For more on the Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, click here.
Another rumour about the Xperia 10 suggests the phone will feature a 3,500mah battery, 5.9-inch display and a 2,560 x 1,080. Additionally, the leak indicates the device sports a 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a Snapdragon 660 chipset.
For more on the details on the Xperia 10, click here.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
