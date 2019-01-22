Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming service in February.
- Generation Wealth (February 1st)
- The Terror: season 1 (February 1st)
- The Expanse: season 1-3 (February 8th)
- Falling Water: season 2 (February 13th)
- Lorena (February 15th)
- This Giant Beast that is the Global Economy (February 22nd)
- Fences (February 24th)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Transparent and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.
