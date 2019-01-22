Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2019

Jan 22, 2019

4:23 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon Prime Video

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.

Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming service in February.

  • Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.

    Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Transparent and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.

Related Articles

News

Jan 15, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Amazon brings Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote to Canada for $49.99

News

Jan 21, 2019

8:03 PM EST

Amazon’s new safety vest lets robots ‘see’ humans

News

Jan 10, 2019

6:43 PM EST

Ring allegedly allows employees to access doorbell cam footage [Update]

Resources

Nov 26, 2018

8:03 PM EST

Here’s all the winter holiday-themed content on Amazon Prime Video Canada

Comments