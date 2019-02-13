Expect budget, premium Pixels, new smartwatch and more from Google in 2019: report

Google’s 2019 hardware lineup will include a new premium Pixel 4 smartphone, new entry-level Pixel smartphone, as well as new Google Home and Nest devices, and a new smartwatch, according to Japan’s Nikkei.
Citing “industry sources,” Nikkei reports Google will price the budget Pixel under the iPhone XR. In Canada, Apple’s ‘entry-level’ iPhone starts at $1,029 — though through a limited-time trade-in promotion, it’s possible to purchase the smartphone for $649. When not on sale, the Pixel 3 starts at $999 CAD.
In writing about a budget Pixel smartphone, it’s likely Nikkei is referring to the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite smartphones we’ve seen leak multiple times over the last couple of months.
In a report published last December, Android Police‘s David Ruddock wrote that Google would launch the two phones via U.S. carrier Verizon in the spring of 2019.
Most recent rumours suggest the Pixel 3 Lite lineup will feature a Snapdragon 670 or 710 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a single 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, a headphone jack and a modest 32GB of internal storage.
Additionally, Nikkei says Google plans to release an “updated” Google Home. It’s unclear if the publication means an update to one of Google’s existing smart home speakers or an entirely new device. Consumers should also expect a new security camera from Nest, according to Nikkei.
Last but not least, Google will release its first smartwatch. Other than the fact that the wearable is designed to compete with the Apple Watch, Nikkei doesn’t say much about the upcoming device.
Rumours of a Pixel Watch have circulated for several years now, but with Google’s recent acquisition of Fossil’s smartwatch tech and talent, it seems like the imminent launch of a first-party Android Wear smartwatch is a sure bet.
Source: Nikkei Via: 9to5Google
