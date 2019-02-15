The Toronto Defiant Overwatch League game kicks off today

While the Overwatch League (OWL) season two started last night, the Canadian teams have yet to take to the big stage.
Tonight, the Toronto Defiant will face off against the Houston Outlaws. The game will start at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Tomorrow, the Vancouver Titans will compete against Shanghai Dragons, at 7:30pm ET/ 4:30 PT.
Those interested in the Overwatch League can watch the games on Twitch and the Overwatch League app.
Last night, the Philadelphia Fusion faced off against the London Spitfire, the New York Excelsior against the Boston Uprising, the Seoul Dynasty faced off against the Los Angeles Gladiators and the Shanghai Dragons faced the Hangzhou Spark.
While it’s unclear which teams will win their games, the OWL recently competed in a Community Countdown that featured all of the teams. Interestingly enough, during the Community Countdown, out of all of the new OWL teams — the teams that were not involved in the first season of the OWL tournament — only the Toronto Defiant and the Vancouver Titans won their matches.
To check out the full schedule, click here.
