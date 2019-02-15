Lego’s upcoming playsets will be ‘haunted’ by Android and iOS AR app

Lego has revealed a new playset that will incorporate augmented reality to enhance the overall experience.
Called Hidden Side, the lineup of toys will include eight “haunted” sets, including a school, bus, and graveyard.
Once built, kids will be able to use the companion Hidden Side app on Android or iOS to see ghosts and other paranormal activity among the physical toys.
The sets are all connected through a larger story about kids who have to use a ghost-hunting app to solve a supernatural mystery in their hometown.
Lego has dabbled with AR experiences in the past, particularly in its Lego Playgrounds app. However, Hidden marks the Danish toymaker’s first playset designed around AR — in this case, a version of Vuforia’s SDK.
The Hidden Side sets will launch sometime in “late summer” alongside the companion app.
