Learn Microsoft Office Back-to-Front for Any Job

No matter what your business these days, knowing your way around the office means knowing your way around Microsoft Office. Good luck getting your foot in the door without a working knowledge of Word, PowerPoint, Excel or any of Office’s essential applications. Of course, if you don’t want to rely on luck, there’s always the Microsoft Office Mastery Lifetime Bundle.
Even if you’ve never clicked open a document, this slate of online courses does more than just teach Microsoft Word. You’ll get boot camps in how to launch effective presentations through PowerPoint, manage workflow with SharePoint and navigate office emails effectively in Outlook. For anyone in the data entry field, there are essential tips on how to build clear and effective Excel spreadsheets and use the PivotTable functionality to save hours of time and trouble.
In short, it’s the crash course you need before you sign that application. All 80+ hours of the Microsoft Office Mastery Lifetime Bundle is now on sale for $29 – a 98% discount off MSRP.
Comments