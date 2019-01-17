News
Apple to launch iPad mini 5 and new entry-level iPad in ‘first half of 2019’: report

iPad Mini 4

A new supply chain report courtesy of Taiwan’s DigiTimes is adding more weight to the rumours that Apple plans to release a new entry-level iPad and a successor to the iPad mini.

Citing two touch panel manufacturers with operations on the East Asian island, the publication writes, “Apple reportedly plans to launch two entry-level tablets in the first half of 2019, including a fifth-generation iPad mini and another entry-level iPad model.”

Today’s report from DigiTimes follows another one from mainland China.

In December, China Times, citing its own supply chain sources, said at the time that Apple planned to release two new 10-inch entry-level iPads and a new iPad mini sometime in 2019.

Later in the month, an alleged case for the new iPad mini 5 leaked, suggesting the tablet will likely borrow several features from the current iPad Pro, including support for Apple’s Smart Connector port.

All in all, it appears the likelihood of Apple releasing a new iPad mini sometime later this year is strong.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors

