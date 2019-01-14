Prepare for the CompTIA A+ 220-901 Exam with This $13 Master Class

Countless network-reliant businesses launch every year, and this number will only increase as more companies go digital. As such, there will always be a need for IT professionals to keep our networks running smoothly. If you’re interested in a career in the IT field, this $13.25 CAD [$9.99 USD] Master Class will serve as an excellent introductory course.
The CompTIA A+ 220-901 Certification Training Master Class focuses on the 220-901 exam, which is required to earn your A+ certification. This Master Class will introduce you to the fundamentals of computer technology, such as PC hardware, troubleshooting, and basic networking. It will also provide guidance on how to install and configure PC hardware, so you’ll be able to build computers from the ground up.
The IT field is as bustling as ever, and earning your CompTIA A+ certification is one of the easiest ways to enter. The CompTIA A+ 220-901 Certification Training Master Class can help you prepare for your exam, and it’s currently on sale for just $13.25 CAD [$9.99 USD], or 96% off.
