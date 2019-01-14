News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung teases Feb 20 foldable phone reveal in new Paris billboards

Jan 14, 2019

1:52 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung started teasing its upcoming foldable display smartphone in Paris

In a pair of new advertising billboards, Samsung has seemingly confirmed it will announce its long-in-development foldable display smartphone on February 20th.

The tease comes after the Wall Street Journal, in a report published mere hours before Samsung sent out an invite for its latest Unpacked event on February 20th, said the company would announce both the S10 lineup and its new foldable display smartphone at the same venue. The invite itself, as seen below, isn’t explicit about whether we can expect to see a foldable phone from the company anytime soon.

However, the two new billboards — installed on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France — provide a not so subtle hint that Samsung will, in fact, announce its foldable display smartphone alongside the S10.

In Hangul, the two billboards read: 미래를 펼치다” and “이월 이십일.” Translated, they say, “The Future Unfolds” and “February 20th.”

So there you have it: after years of rumours, it appears Samsung’s foldable display smartphone is finally set to become a reality in a few short weeks. Tune into to MobileSyrup on the 20th to get all the latest news from Samsung’s Unpacked event.

Source: TechRadar

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2018

3:47 PM EST

LG patent displays Surface Book-like hinge for foldable phones

News

Nov 14, 2018

12:48 PM EST

Samsung patent shows a dual-folding smartphone tablet hybrid

News

Feb 26, 2018

12:32 PM EST

Samsung says its upcoming foldable display smartphone is no gimmick

News

Jan 14, 2019

10:45 AM EST

It looks like Note 9 owners might not get Android Pie until February

Comments