SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 187: Best Smartphones of 2018

Dec 28, 2018

7:06 AM EST

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, and Android Central managing editor Daniel Bader do a year-end review of their favourite smartphones of 2018.

Patrick’s top 3 phones of the year are the iPhone XS Max, the Pixel 3 XL, and at number 1, the iPhone XR.

Daniel’s top 3 picks were the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and his number 1 pick, the Pixel 3.

Igor’s top 3 smartphones for the year were the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Pixel 3, and his favourite, the OnePlus 6.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Total runtime: 51:37
Shoutouts: 47:20

Igor gives his shoutout to 1Password. Daniel gives his shoutout to coffee. Finally, Patrick gives his shoutout to the guy that hacked his Spotify account.

