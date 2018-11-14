Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Camera Review: Impressing everyone

It says something when you can deploy one lens on a phone, yet produce results that not only rival others with multiple lenses, but even surpass them.

That’s the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in a nutshell. Where the company boasted that it had made “the best camera” in last year’s Pixel duo, this year’s rhetoric was lowered in place of visual proof.

The proof was indeed in the pudding often when shooting with these phones. New features offer tangible benefits and make it easier than ever to capture excellent images.

Sticking with it

Staying consistent, Google used the same cameras and software in both phones. That included defying rumours and not sticking in an additional lens.

Both phones use the same 12.2-megapixel image sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens and 1.4 Micron pixels in the rear. Those numbers are identical to the Pixel 2 devices, except the sensor here is better. The extra lens was instead put on the front for dual 8-megapixel shooters, with a 97-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture for the wide-angle one. The standard lens is 75-degrees and f/1.8, respectively.

Despite the physical improvements, it’s the software that mostly carries the load. Google’s camera has hardly been feature-laden, though adding Google Lens can have real benefits out in the world. It’s the newer features, like Night Sight, Top Shot and Super Res Zoom, that help build on top of what is among the best mobile photography choices out there.

Shooting it all

There is a subtlety to the Pixel cameras that I can’t deny. In most cases, I just framed, pointed and shot, not really worrying about whether I used the right mode or not. That kind of trust is huge for the average user otherwise intimidated by more intricate modes.

The timing also couldn’t be better, given the iPhone XS/XS Max, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and OnePlus 6T all launched within a short period of time. I shot relentlessly with both Pixel smartphones, here and in places like London, U.K. The results, in some instances, were beyond my expectations, and that’s saying something.

The tech giant’s HDR+ is the mainstay of the AI that Google has bet on so industriously. If you make software smart enough to interpolate a scene and treat it like data it can correct, would results not turn out to be impressive? With what’s going on here, the answer is undoubtedly yes, albeit with some caveats.

Last year, HDR+ Enhanced processed images further to better interpret what was shot. This time around, it’s back and appears to be better than ever. Outside of exposure and white balance controls, manual input is limited in scope. Normally, I would be more harshly critical of Google’s barebones approach to manual control, but somehow, the arrangement here works far more often than not.

When using the Pixel 3/3 XL, I felt like a good spot-up three-point shooter in basketball, who catches a pass and pulls up for a shot with a good chance of making it. Shots usually looked good, sometimes bordering on superb or spectacular.

Google’s software skews more toward shadows and contrast, which is even more evident when viewing images on the OLED displays of either phone. The result usually comes off looking more dynamic, but sometimes, a softer touch is required. Post-processing is a little subtler compared to what others, like Samsung and Huawei, tend to do. Google doesn’t try to sharpen a photo after the fact because it is essentially already doing that while the photo is taken.

The software at work here feels like trickery, but it’s actually utilizing HDR in ways that make photos interesting. Still, I’d like to see Google offer a little more manual control for experienced shooters to decide when and how to utilize the available tools.

Portrait Mode