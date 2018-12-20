Netflix teases ‘Black Mirror’ movie release next week

Back in March, Netflix renewed its tech-focused drama series Black Mirror for a fifth season, although little else has been revealed in the months since.
However, a recent tweet from Netflix’s sci-fi and fantasy-focused Twitter account points to new Black Mirror content coming sooner than you might think.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, the ‘NXonNetflix’ account posted a photo that shows the streaming service’s film lineup for December. While most of these movies had already been confirmed, including Netflix Original film Bird Box and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, there was also mention of a previously-unannounced “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” set to premiere on December 28th.
Not content to stop there, internet users did some further digging by searching that title in Netflix’s library and found that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is listed as a “Netflix film.” The accompanying images are taken from previous episodes of the series. What’s most interesting about this is that there has previously been no word on Black Mirror ever being made into a film.
It’s worth noting, though, that some episodes of the show have been nearly feature-length, such as season three’s Hated in the Nation (clocking in at 89 minutes) and season four’s USS Callister (featuring a runtime of 74 minutes).
As for what Bandersnatch may be about, there have also been some clues floating around online for the past month. As noted in recently re-surfaced late November tweets from Twitter user @jeeveswilliams, Netflix appears to have filmed scenes in a 1980s-decorated set for a ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ in April.
Turns out there was an ill-fated game named ‘Bandersnatch’ developed by a UK studio back in 1984, which is the year ‘Bandersnatch’ the Black Mirror episode takes place (we know this because a set photo shows Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ at #1 on the charts in a record store). pic.twitter.com/rytyTl22sP
Williams also noted that Bandersnatch was an ill-fated video game from 1984 supposedly about a group of ever-working “computer wizards” struggling to maintain their sanity. That certainly sounds like a plausible premise for a Black Mirror episode, although it remains to be seen if this is what the film will end up drawing from.
It’s also unclear if Bandersnatch is connected to season five (either in terms of release or narrative) or if it’s a separate film intended to tide fans over until the actual fifth season episodes roll out at a later date. Where Netflix’s reported ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ episode of Black Mirror fits in also remains a mystery.
