Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in January 2019

Microsoft has announced the free Xbox Games with Gold titles for January 2019, with two of the games coming from Canadian developers.
- Celeste: free from January 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship: free from January 16th to February 15th on Xbox One
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light: free from January 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Far Cry 2: free from January 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Celeste
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
The multiple Game Award-winning indie hit from Vancouver-based Matt Makes Games is a challenging platformer in which you must help Madeline scale Celeste Mountain. The game features over 700 screens platforming challenges and a deeply personal story about conquering one’s inner demons.
Celeste launched on Xbox One in January 2018 and regularly costs $19.99 CAD.
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
Developer: Flyotonn
Publisher: Bigben Interactive
Based on the 2016 World Rally Championship, WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship features cars and rallies from the 2016 WRC season. The game features a variety of singleplayer and multiplayer modes, weather effects and dynamic cameras.
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship launched on Xbox One in March 2017 and regularly costs $49.99.
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
Developer: Crystal Dynamics
Publisher: Square Enix
Unlike most Tomb Raider games, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light emphasizes co-operative gameplay with a fixed, isometric-style. Each player has unique skills and weapons that must be used together to defeat enemies and solve puzzles.
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light launched on Xbox 360 in August 2010 and regularly costs $14.99.
Far Cry 2
Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher: Ubisoft
From Canada’s own Ubisoft Montreal comes Far Cry 2, an open-world first-person shooter that has players trying to assassinate an arms dealer in war-torn Central Africa. Players must explore the open-world terrain with cars, trucks, boats and hang gliders while managing their own health and inventory in realistic degradation systems.
Far Cry 2 launched on Xbox 360 in October 2008 and regularly costs $19.99.
December’s Games with Gold titles can be found here.
Source: Major Nelson
Comments