Netflix is planning more ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ content, starting with ‘Black Mirror’

Netflix is developing several ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ specials for its streaming service, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The goal is to let viewers control the outcome of TV series or movies that they’re watching.
Bloomberg‘s sources say the first Netflix series to feature choose-your-own-adventure content will be the fifth season of Black Mirror, which is expected to debut in December 2018.
Black Mirror has become popular for its dark examination of the dangers of technology, so the special fifth season episode will presumably challenge viewers to make difficult tech-based decisions.
Netflix has also “closed a deal for at least one more live-action project, and is negotiating the rights to others,” according to Bloomberg.
Netflix has previously featured choose-your-own-adventure content in a few of its children’s series, including Puss in Book, although the new slate of programming appears to be more adult-oriented.
That said, the company is still working on a family-friendly animated series based on Telltale Games’ Minecraft: Story Mode video game. While Telltale recently laid off the majority of its staff, a skeleton crew remaining to finish Story Mode, with Netflix saying the series is “still moving forward as planned” with the studio.
Netflix was also working on a Stranger Things game with Telltale, although the project was cancelled following the layoffs. As a result, the streaming giant says it is now “in the process of evaluating other options for bringing the Stranger Things universe to life in an interactive medium.” No other details have been revealed about the Stranger Things project.
Source: Bloomberg
