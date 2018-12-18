The latest leak regarding Samsung’s upcoming 2019 flagship devices reveals that the premium Galaxy S10 variant will sport an astonishing 12GB of RAM.
This latest rumour comes from PhoneArena, which also provided renders based on CAD drawings, leaked photos and rumours. PhoneArena says the leak was tipped to the publication by an anonymous source.
Alongside its 12GB of RAM, the premium S10 unit will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a ceramic backplate and 5G. Additionally, the rumour indicates the device will sport a dual front-facing shooter with an Infinity-O display.
Ths standard S10 will showcase a 6.1-inch display with a single front-facing shooter and three rear-facing cameras.
The S10+, on the other hand, will include dual front-facing cameras and a 6.4-inch display QHD+ AMOLED display. Additionally, this model is to use a horizontal triple rear-facing camera setup.
The budget 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite is to sport a single front-facing camera and dual rear-facing cameras.
Furthermore, each model is expected to use an Exynos 9820 SoC in some markets and a Snapdragon 855 in others. Additionally, each model except for the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Lite model will sport a side-facing scanner.
All of the variants will reportedly feature Android 9 Pie alongside Samsung’s new One UI skin.
And lastly, all models will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the leak.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10, the S10+ and the S10 Lite in February. While this leak suggests Samsung will unveil the premium version later in the year, another report from earlier today indicates Samsung is to debut its premium S10 at Mobile World Congress 2019, in February.
However, until Samsung officially reveals its S10 smartphones take this leak with a grain of salt.
Source: PhoneArena
