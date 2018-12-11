Galaxy S10 Lite render shows flat Infinity-O display and thin bezels

Well-known leaker Ice Universe has tweeted a render of what he says the ‘Galaxy S10 Lite’ might look like.
Rumours indicate that in 2019 Samsung will launch four Galaxy S10 variants, with one being the S10 Lite that many expect is set to be the budget-friendly version of the standard S10.
Ice Universe, unfortunately, doesn’t specify whether this is a leaked render, or if the image is based on CAD documents.
Galaxy S10 Lite looks like this might look like this.
(Sorry, I modified it a bit) pic.twitter.com/lQnZt3wWx5
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2018
According to the leaker’s render, the S10 Lite will look similar to the standard Galaxy S10, with thin bezels around the frame and an ‘Infinity-O’ display that utilizes the company’s hole punch technology. One of the main differences with this version of the phone, however, is the single front-facing shooter. Rumours suggest the other variants will feature dual selfie shooters.
The render also shows a flat display, whereas the other models will use Samsung’s standard curved display. This S10 Lite looks quite similar to the recently revealed Samsung Galaxy A8s, if this leak is accurate.
Other rumours regarding the S10 Lite suggest the phone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dual rear-facing camera setup, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845 or 855 processor.
Source: Ice Universe
