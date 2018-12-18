Lenovo has announced its upcoming smartphone the Z5 Pro GT will feature 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.
The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT also offers a slider design that hides its dual front-facing shooters which house 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. On the rear, meanwhile, the phone sports another dual-camera setup with 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors.
The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT also packs a 3,350mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, infrared face recognition and a 6.39-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution.
The device launches in China on January 24th with pre-orders starting on the 15th. The device will likely not make its way to Canada.
The phone costs 2,698 Chinese yuan ($527 CAD) for the 6GB of RAM + 128GB version and 4,398 yuan ($859 CAD) for the 12GB of RAM + 512GB storage model.
The device also seems to lack many North American 4G bands, so it won’t be any good buying this on eBay or any other site that may ship the device to Canada.
