SyrupCast
PREVIOUS

CanCon Podcast Ep. 134: Shopify won the holidays because Boxing Day lost to Black Friday

Dec 18, 2018

9:11 PM EST

0 comments

online shopping, had holding credit card with Mac in front

We’re rapidly approaching the end of the year, which is normally the time when the CanCon podcast poses an existential question as to whether tech is aiding the progress of humanity or impeding it.

This year we’re doing something a little different. Holiday tech gift recommendations! Let’s fill that hole in our hearts with capitalism (and a new drone!).

You might even purchase some of our tech recommendations on Boxing Day, when you’re wandering around a mall with your family looking for sweet deals. It’s more likely, however, that you got most, if not all, of your holiday shopping done between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That’s great news for Shopify, which handled 10 percent of all Black Friday/Cyber Monday online sales. The uptick in online over brick-and-mortar purchases is bad news for delivery infrastructure and striking postal workers. It also means the 110 inches worth of TVs I accidentally purchased got lost in Calgary.

Happy Holidays!

Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play

CanCon’s tech wishlist

Brought to you by CanCon’s presenting sponsor: VanHack!

Shopify won the holidays by winning Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Shopify merchants made $1.5 billion USD on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
How did Black Friday eclipse Boxing Day in Canada?

Related Articles

News

Nov 23, 2018

6:09 PM EST

Can Con Podcast Ep. 134: Is wearable tech back?

Business

Oct 11, 2018

9:13 PM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 131: Is your tech company killing you?

From BetaKit

Nov 2, 2018

7:00 PM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 133: Can Canada compete globally in food tech?

SyrupCast

Oct 19, 2018

1:31 PM EST

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 182: Welcome to kushland

Comments