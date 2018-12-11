Motorola updates its camera app with Portrait Mode selfies and more

Motorola is updating its camera app to add a front-facing camera Portrait Mode, AR stickers, watermarking and more.
The augmented reality (AR) stickers are the only feature that is specific to the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play. Of the two phones, only the Z3 Play is available in Canada.
The Selfie Portrait Mode should be available on all Moto phones, according to Android Police. The Z3 Play originally had a Portrait Mode for its rear camera, but it’s taken until now for Motorola to implement it on the selfie cam.
The company has also added a customizable watermark feature that allows users to add their name to the bottom corner of their photos. Besides the user’s name, it also displays a Motorola logo and the name of the phone that the image was shot with.
Finally, there are a handful of bug fixes and smaller improvements.
Motorola phone owners can download the latest version of the camera app via the Play Store.
Source: Android Police
